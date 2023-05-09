A Republican-sponsored bill introduced in the North Carolina state legislature would stop all offshore wind activities for 10 years to assess possible “adverse effects” on the state’s valuable coastal resources, in yet another unwelcome potential policy pitfall for the emerging US sector.

The bill would establish a moratorium on permit applications or approvals “for wind energy facilities to be located in the territorial coastal waters of the State due to the potential for adverse impacts to coastal resources,” the text of the bill states, beginning 1 July, 2023, to 1 July, 2033.