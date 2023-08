Nordex has won an order by Acciona Energia – the energy unit of its main shareholder Acciona – to supply 49 of its N155/5.X turbines in a cold climate version for the 280MW Forty Mile wind farm in the Canadian state of Alberta.

The order came as the province traditionally focussed on oil & gas exploration earlier this month had halted approvals for all new wind and solar farms until February next year, jeopardising billions of dollars of green investment.