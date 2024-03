Nordex has won a 336MW order to supply and install 57 of its N163/5.X wind turbines from an unnamed client in South Africa.

The order is for a cluster of three wind farms with 112.1MW each in the country’s Eastern Cape province, which benefits from very good wind conditions, the German OEM said.

Installation is slated to start in the second half of this year, with first electricity expected to be fed into the grid a year later.