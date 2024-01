Wind Turbine orders at Nordex rose both last year and in the fourth quarter, but the crucial average sales price (ASP) didn’t budge in the annual comparison and even fell quarter on quarter.

The German manufacturer had an order intake of 7.4GW in the full year of 2023, up 16% from 2022. Most orders – or 86% - came from Europe, with the largest markets being Germany, Turkey, Spain and Sweden.