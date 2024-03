OEM Nordex will supply turbines for the largest wind farm in the Baltic states, German development bank KfW IPEX revealed.

The bank said it will provide €326m ($353m) in financing to Lithuanian developer UAB Renerga, which is slated to build the 264MW Pagegiai wind farm in the Lithuanian region with the same name. Part of the financing can count on German ‘Euler Hermes’ export credit guarantees.