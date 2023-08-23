Nordex has won order for three wind turbine projects in Turkey with a combined capacity of 189MW by Heitkamp Industrial Solutions, a Germany-based construction unit of Ankara-based contractor Rönesans Holding.

The German OEM will supply N163/6.X turbines to all three projects, mounted on 113-metre-high steel towers. The projects are part of Turkey’s YEKA RES-3 tender.

“We are delighted to again strengthen our position as the market leader in Türkiye,” says Nordex chief sales officer Patxi Landa.

“The N163/6.X