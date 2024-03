Nordex on the occasion of the WindEurope conference in Bilbao has signed a multi-year contract to supply German utility RWE with 800MW of onshore wind turbines for its European markets.

RWE will buy around 800 machines, most of them from the OEM’s N163 model with a flexible power rating of up to 6.8MW. The deliverables also include the N175 (up to 6.8MW)