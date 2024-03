Nordex is expecting rising sales and an operational profit this year, the German wind turbine manufacturer said as it published its guidance for 2024 together with a confirmation of results for last year.

The OEM sees sales rising to between €7bn ($7.58bn) and €7.7bn in 2024, which translates into a positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 2.0