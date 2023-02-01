Sales exceeded expectations at Nordex and the German wind turbine manufacturer reached an operational break-even last year on a rising order intake and price stability, according to preliminary figures.

Consolidated sales at the OEM in 2023 rose to €6.5bn ($7bn), from €5.7bn in 2022, exceeding the forecast range in the company’s guidance for last year of €5.6-6.1bn.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) reached €2bn last year, compared to a negative Ebitda of €244m a year earlier.