Nordex will supply an additional 253MW of wind turbine capacity to German renewables developer UKA under a framework agreement that covers the supply of up to 1GW in generation capacity.

The latest order is for a range of machines from the N149/5.X, N163/5.X and N163/6.X series, to be installed in the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, Nordex stated today (Wednesday).