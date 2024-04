Nordex has “handily” beaten expectations on order intake in the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to improve its margins throughout the year, says Deutsche Bank in a research note on the German wind OEM.

Nordex pulled in orders totalling 2.1GW that are worth €1.8bn ($1.92bn) in the first quarter of the year, Deutsche Bank said in a research note, “handily beating consensus expectations of 1.3GW".