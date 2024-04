Nordex has appointed its chief transformation officer, Manav Sharma, as new CEO of its North American business, with the aim to expand its activities in the US, starting with the launch of a turbine tailored to the requirements of the American market.

Sharma will assume his post on 1 June 2024. John McComas, who has been leading activities in the North America region since April 2021, will assume the newly created position of chief operating officer (COO) for the region.