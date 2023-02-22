The US plans to develop gigascale offshore wind plant in three swaths of the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) with a view to powering almost 1.3 million homes, today formally announcing a proposed lease sale (PSN) off Louisiana and Texas.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), regulator of energy development on the federal outer continental shelf, is proposing by the end of 2023 to sell between one and three leases in two designated wind energy area (WEAs) in the Gulf coast covering a combined 700,000 acres (2,832km2) of shallow waters.