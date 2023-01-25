Timelines and costs for critical offshore wind power transmission capacity could be slashed in the north-east US by following existing rights-of-way and rebuilding ageing infrastructure, Brattle Group principal Hannes Pfeifenberger told Recharge in an exclusive interview.

The consultancy today released a report on US offshore wind transmission that highlighted the potential of region-wide planning for cutting costs and lowering social and environmental impacts of incorporating power from gigascale projects.

“Starting proactive planning for these long-term offshore wind generation needs now likely will save US consumers at least $20bn and reduce environmental and community impacts by 50%,” according to the Brattle report, commissioned by a group of industry and environmental organisations.