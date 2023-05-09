Discussions with policymakers are ongoing over how to support new factories and other capacity growth investments by struggling wind turbine manufacturers in Europe – but while there is “some movement” in those talks it is still “not enough”, Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt said.

The OEM said a distinction needs to be drawn between innovation-related activities and those that grow capacity and also generate additional employment.

“If we consider for instance opening a new plant then there is a massive need for additional support, otherwise it won't be possible,” Eckholt said in a podcast run by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).