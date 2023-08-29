The sky is apparently the limit for US onshore wind turbine tip heights with developers in five states seeking regulatory approval for 225 meters (738 ft) or above versus 164 meters for projects that came online in 2022, according to the Department of Energy (DoE).

This easily surpasses the height of the Status of Liberty (93 meters) and Washington Monument (169 Meters), two of the country’s best known man-made landmarks.

Data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shows proposed turbine heights – from ground to blade tip extended directly overhead – reaching an average of 195 meters.