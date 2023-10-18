It could be easy to dismiss the recent inauguration of a 104MW wind project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a public relations stunt by an oil-rich nation that is about to host the COP28 climate summit, but a budding partnership between global renewables giant Masdar and Chinese turbine maker Goldwind suggests this new chapter in the wind power story has more pages to turn.
Night shift | How Masdar and Goldwind took COP28 host UAE into the wind big league
Masdar finds turbines performing strongly after dark can carry solar the extra mile towards green goals
18 October 2023 10:39 GMT Updated 18 October 2023 10:46 GMT
