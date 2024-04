Utility Florida Power and Light (FPL) wants to add 25GW of grid-scale solar PV and related battery storage capacity through 2033, more than the next eight largest US owners of those technologies have installed over the past decade.

The planned additions of 21GW of solar and 4GW of storage are unprecedented for a rate-regulated, investor-owned utility and were submitted this month to state regulators for review as part of FPL’s Ten