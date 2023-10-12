The next two years will be ‘critical’ for Europe’s ambitions to have 300GW of sea-based wind capacity operating by mid-century, consultancy Aegir Insights said, pointing to data showing a combined up to 70.6GW in announced lease auctions for offshore wind in 2024 and 2025 alone.

“The peril for many European nations is that without successful completion of the planned auctions in the next couple of years, they will be at risk of not meeting their 2030 offshore wind goals,” Aegir’s Victoria Maguire Toft said.