Local project developer Landinfra is investigating the conditions for the construction of 5-8GW of offshore wind across nine sites in Swedish territorial waters and the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The areas are off the towns of Falkenberg and Halmstad in the Kattegat Strait that links the North and Baltic Seas, six sites in the main part of the Baltic Sea called Baltic Edge, Öland/Hoburg (three subareas), Slite and Oxelösund, as well as two areas in the Bay of Bothnia near Hudiksvall, and Sundsvall.