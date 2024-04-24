New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda) is moving forward on its next round for offshore wind procurement for up to 2.6GW following scrapping of its blockbuster 4GW round 3 amid disputes between project developers and turbine OEM GE Vernova.

“We are already making plans to advance a competitive solicitation as early as this summer and continue to invest in our supply chain infrastructure,” Nyserda CEO Doreen Harris said during the plenary at Oceantic Network’s International Partnering Forum (IPF) in New Orleans.