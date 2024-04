The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda) announced Monday provisional awards for 24 late-stage onshore wind and solar projects totalling 2.4GW, further movement towards its goal of 70% clean power generation by 2030.

“Once completed, these projects will be capable of powering hundreds of thousands of New York homes and are expected to spur billions of dollars in direct investment and create thousands of good-paying short- and long-term jobs,” Nyserda said.