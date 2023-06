New York’s electric grid operator has selected a $3.26bn transmission project that will help deliver at least 3GW of offshore wind power from Long Island to New York City and neighbouring Westchester County by May 2030.

“The selection of Propel Alternate Solution 5 is a critical step forward as the state works to meet its ambitious climate mandates,” said Rich Dewey, CEO of the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO). Among them is to have 9GW of offshore wind energy by 2035.