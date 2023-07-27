The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda), the lead agency managing the state’s ambitious 9GW offshore wind rollout, is requesting that Round 3 participants lower bid prices.

To ensure the most cost-effective outcome of the solicitation for ratepayers, “proposers are being given the opportunity to reduce or maintain bid prices,” Nyserda said in a statement.

“However, bid prices cannot be adjusted upwards and no other changes to bids will be allowed,” the agency added.