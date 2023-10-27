New York seems to have thrown in the towel on existing contracted capacity as it seeks comment on a new offshore wind tender as early as next month that would require bidders to cancel existing offtake awards.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda), the agency charged with overseeing the state’s energy transition on Thursday issued a request for information (RfI) seeking feedback on a proposal for a new offshore wind solicitation as early as “late November or early December 2023”, with awards possibly in late January of next year.