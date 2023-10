Nearly all of New York’s pacesetting 4.3GW of contracted offshore wind capacity is now in limbo with rejection of developers'’ pleas for inflation relief by state utility regulator.

New York Public Service Commission (PSC) denied petitions by the state's two offshore wind developers, joint ventures (JVs) of Equinor-BP and Orsted-Eversource, for increases to offtake contracts as high as 55%, which one PSC member reportedly described as “breathtaking”.