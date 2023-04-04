The New York legislature is considering a bill submitted on Tuesday that would stipulate development of an offshore wind-ready ocean grid to interconnect arrays in anticipation of the state raising its 9GW mandate.

The Planned Offshore Wind Transmission Act directs state agencies to collaborate with the New York Independent Systems Operator to establish a strategy for improved transmission planning and coordination for an offshore grid.

Such a grid would depend on enlarged mandate, according to the text of the bill sponsored by state senator Kevin Parker, a Democrat.