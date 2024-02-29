Equinor and Orsted were today (Thursday) named winners in New York’s fourth offshore wind procurement round, intended to bring clarity to the state’s plans after a period of turmoil.

Equinor’s 810MW Empire Wind 1 and the Orsted-led 924MW Sunrise wind were awarded the rights to negotiate 25-year power agreements ahead of an entry to service in 2026.

The RWE-led Community Offshore Wind 2 project “has been waitlisted and may be considered for award and contract negotiation at a later date”, said a statement from state officials.