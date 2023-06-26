US offshore wind's pacesetting duo of Orsted and New England utility Eversource installed the first of a dozen monopiles for the landmark South Fork Wind array last Friday, launching New York towards its nation-leading 9GW by 2035 mandate.

South Fork has been under development for nearly a decade, and is the second US project to be permitted and begin construction after Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Iberdrola-controlled Avangrid's Vineyard Wind 1, which began installing monopiles earlier this month.

“This progress on building the first utility-scale offshore wind project in the country cements New York as a national hub for the offshore wind industry,” said New York governor Kathy Hochul.