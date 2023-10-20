New York governor Kathy Hochul vetoed the Offshore Wind Planned Transmission Act Friday, dealing the sector another blow from the wavering state leader that earlier this week rejected pleas for hikes in offtake contracts for nearly all its 4.3GW capacity.

The bill which passed the legislature last summer calls for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (Nyserda), the agency charged with overseeing sector development, to coordinate transmission planning in anticipation of raised targets beyond the current 9GW by 2035 offshore wind goal.