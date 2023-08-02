New York will need to more than triple installed renewable capacity to achieve a legally mandated 70% goal in 2030, not an easy task if history is a guide given its prior failures to meet generation targets, according to a new report by the state’s chief fiscal officer.

“Clearly, achieving the renewable electricity goal will require an increase in recent performance,” noted the 23-page report, Renewable Energy in New York State, Review and Prospects, released on Tuesday.

As of 2022, 29% of electricity generated by the state came from renewable sources.