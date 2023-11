New York announced its round 4 solicitation for offshore wind and a further procurement for land-based renewable energy to claw back capacity that faces cancellation following failed contract renegotiations.

The procurements are part of governor Kathy Hochul’s 10-point action plan to ensure that the state remains on track to meet its mandates of 70% clean power generation by 2030 and 9GW of offshore wind by 2035.