New York State in its rapid Round 4 offshore wind tender that closed today (Thursday) awarded 1.7GW in two projects by Equinor and an Orsted-Eversource joint venture (JV) that will see ratepayers ante up nearly 81% over previously contracted capacity.

Equinor's 810MW Empire Wind project and Orsted-led JV's 920MW Sunrise Wind were winners in the latest round, representing less than half the capacity for the state that has been cancelled.