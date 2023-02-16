New York regulators on Thursday authorised major upstate electric utilities to develop 62 local transmission infrastructure upgrades that will create 3.5GW of capacity for solar and onshore wind and help meet ambitious climate goals.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) estimates the upgrades will cost $4.4bn this decade and could enable as much as $10.3bn in capital investments by the private sector that would generate “significant” tax payments to local municipalities.

“The Commission recognises the need to address congestion in certain parts of the state where renewable energy is already bottled and where additional generation projects are in development or likely to be developed in the future,” said PSC chair Rory Christian.