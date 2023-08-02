New York City along with dozens of industrial and commercial energy users is demanding that offshore wind developers contracted by the state reveal exactly how much additional funding they need to continue their projects.

They filed a motion on 27 July to compel disclosure with the state utility regulator, the Public Service Commission (PSC), in response to requests by developers to raise prices for offtake contracts signed with the state.

Earlier in July, Norwegian state energy firm Equinor and oil supermajor BP, joint venture (JV) partners in New York's contracted 2.1GW