The new US offshore wind regulatory chief Elizabeth Klein is “aggressively optimistic” about sector development despite recent headwinds, saying she is “very focused” on making the permitting process more efficient to achieve the national 30GW by 2030 target.

“The administration has sent a strong signal about its support for renewable energy and certainly for offshore renewable energy,” she told Recharge, in one of her first interviews since taking over as director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on 10 January.