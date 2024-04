“The game has changed” in offshore wind and UK industry must focus on developing cutting-edge technology rather than competing on cost, said RenewableUK chief Dan McGrail as he launched a plan to turbocharge the country’s supply chain.

McGrail was speaking in London on Wednesday at a launch event for the Industrial Growth Plan, which aims to triple the UK’s offshore wind manufacturing capabilities in the next decade and boost its economy by £25bn ($31bn).