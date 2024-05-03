The UK government is issuing new licenses allowing fossil fuel companies to explore for oil and gas in previously declared North Sea offshore wind zones.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has offered 31 licences in its latest oil and gas round, it said on Friday, with a number overlapping with areas earmarked for wind power.

“The granting of an exploration licence does not eliminate the use of that area for offshore wind, and we wholly support the use of offshore wind as a means of power generation,” said the NSTA.