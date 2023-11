New Jersey Wind Port (NJWP), the nation’s first harbour facility purpose-built for offshore wind, is throttling down construction of its first phase following the surprise cancellation of Orsted’s Ocean Wind 1 project.

Orsted last month cancelled the project as well as the 1.15GW Ocean Wind 2 due to macroeconomic headwinds despite obtaining approval by offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy management (BOEM), one of only five fully permitted US arrays.