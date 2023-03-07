US offshore wind pacesetter New Jersey opened up its round 3 solicitation for between 1.2GW and 4GW of capacity, adding to the 3.75GW the state already has under contract towards the mandate of 11GW by 2040.

“Offshore wind constitutes a crucial component of our journey to 100% clean energy by 2035, a benchmark that solidifies our position at the national forefront of climate action,” said governor Phil Murphy.

“In addition to safeguarding our communities from the worsening impacts of climate change, this emerging industry will generate thousands of good-paying jobs and economic opportunity across the state.”