New Jersey legislators introduced a resolution calling for the halt of offshore wind activities over a recent series of marine mammal death less than three weeks after state opened its round 3 tender for up to 4GW of capacity.

The resolution was introduced 20 March, a day before eight dolphins washed up at Sea Isle City 30 miles (48 km) south of Atlantic City. Some two dozen whales have beached on Mid-Atlantic and Northeast US coasts over the last four months, prompting growing opposition to the fledgling sector.