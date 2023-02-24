European renewable energy developer Galileo is partnering with Italy’s Hope Group to construct a giant 1.1GW floating wind plant in the Adriatic Sea, the latest gigascale project to break cover in the sector’s fast-emerging deepwater Mediterranean play.

Barium Bay, to be built around 74 x 15MW turbines on hulls moored some 40km off Barletta, will generate enough energy to supply one million households. The project follows on from the 525MW Lupiae Maris being jointly developed by the pair off the Brindisi coast.