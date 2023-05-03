An investigation is underway after the collapse of one of GE’s newest wind turbines at a project in Lithuania.

Developer Enefit Green said all operations have halted at the part-built 75MW Akmene Wind Farm after the incident on 2 May involving a GE 158-5.X machine.

Nobody was hurt but Enefit said “a safety perimeter around the collapsed turbine tower has been established and the affected turbine has been disconnected from the grid.

“All wind turbines on Akmene site remain stopped for the time being.”