Equinor and partner Oceanex Energy moved a step closer to building a giant floating wind project off Australia as the government opened consultations over making the Illawarra its latest offshore wind zone.

Australian officials will consult until 16 October on creation of the zone off the state of New South Wales in an area of 1,461 sq km with the potential to host some 4.2GW of capacity.

Equinor in 2022 joined local player Oceanex to advance plans for the Illawarra floating project, part of a trio of gigascale wind projects the two are looking at in deep waters off New South Wales.