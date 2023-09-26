A consortium of six New England states issued a request for proposals (RfP) for integrating large volumes of renewable energy, especially offshore wind, into the regional transmission grid.

Bids should advance collaboration and helping secure Department of Energy (DoE) Grid Innovation Programme (GIP) funding, the consortium said.

“As we work to achieve our climate goals and increase the generation of renewable energy in the region, we need to invest in our transmission system to deliver clean energy to our residents and businesses,” said Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) commissioner Elizabeth Mahony.