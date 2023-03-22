A Serbian group has lined up some of the most powerful onshore wind turbines planned for deployment in Europe so far in a major new breakthrough for Chinese manufacturers in the European market.

Developer Fintel Energia named Chinese OEM Zhejiang Windey as preferred supplier of 7.7MW turbines to its 854MW Maestrale Ring project in Serbia.

Windey has previously been selected to supply smaller turbines for Fintel’s Serbian portfolio, but the scale of the deal and the machines involved marks a major new inroad for the company and Chinese sector in the European market.