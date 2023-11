German wind turbine maker Enercon said its CEO Jürgen Zeschky will step aside from the role, with current chief operating officer Udo Bauer taking over from 1 January.

The onshore wind specialist said Bauer’s promotion “ensures continuity for Enercon, which is essential for achieving our goals”.

Zeschky, who has held the CEO role since the start of 2022 and was previously a chief executive of Nordex, will move to the board of the Aloys Wobben Trust, which controls privately-held Enercon.