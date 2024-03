Norway’s plans to be a trailblazer in floating wind suffered a new blow on Friday when the government again postponed the 1.5GW Utsira Nord auction round.

The round for a debut 1.5GW of floating capacity had already been put back from its original launch date of last year due to lengthy talks to clear its support process through ESA – the body that supervises Norway’s membership of the European Economic Area under the jurisdiction of EFTA, European Free Trade Association.