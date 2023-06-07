Investors are unanimous in their view that landmark climate legislation passed last year has transformed the US into the world’s top destination for renewable energy investments, a survey released today by advocacy group American Council on Renewable Energy (Acore) revealed.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year channels some $369bn towards clean energy development, sparking a surge into the nation’s renewables sector.

“America has never been a more attractive venue for renewable energy investment than it is today, thanks largely to the policy certainty provided by the IRA,” said Gregory Wetstone, Acore CEO.