Chinese group Mingyang Smart Energy said it will later this year deploy an ‘intelligent’ fish farming system integrated with an offshore wind foundation.

The turbine-maker described the “jacket foundation and net cage” – due to be installed at the 500MW Mingyang Qingzhou 4 offshore wind farm off Guangdong province – as “a typhoon-resistant structure [that] includes an intelligent aquaculture system with remote functions, such as automated feeding, monitoring, detection, and collection”.

Mingyang, one of China’s most ambitious wind groups that is advancing models of 18MW or greater, reckons it can raise up to 150,000 fish in 5,000 cubic metres of water, with the creatures raised there “comparable to wild fish and less impacted by nearshore marine pollution”.